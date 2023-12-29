Boxing Day Test, SA beat India: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

Dec 29, 2023

SA are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs in the opening and Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The Proteas posted 408 in response to India's first innings total of 245. India then perished for 131. While Dean Elgar and KL Rahul were the centurions, Kagiso Rabada took a ferocious first-innings fifer. Here we decode the ICC World Test Championship table.

A look at the match summary

India were down to 24/3 being put into bat. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer rescued them but to no avail. Rahul's ton helped India cross 200 (245). Rabada took a five-wicket haul. SA also suffered an early blow, but Elgar and David Bedingham steadied the ship. Marco Jansen took them past 400. India were bowled out in just 34.1 overs on Day 3.

SA advance to the top

This was South Africa's first match in this WTC cycle as they are now atop the points table with 12 points and a PCT of 100%. India defeated West Indies 1-0 in their only previous series (two-match) in the cycle. With this loss, India have slipped down to the fifth spot with 16 points and a PCT of 44.44% (W1, D1, L1).

NZ and Bangladesh jointly hold the third position

New Zealand and Bangladesh recently met in a two-match Test series which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams have won a solitary game while losing the other clash. They have registered 12 points each with the same PCT of 50%. Hence, both NZ and Bangladesh are in third position.

Australia are in sixth spot, Pakistan hold the second position

Australia ended the Ashes 2-2 where they lost a few points due to poor over rate as well. With a win against Pakistan in the Test series opener, they reached 30 points, registering three wins and two defeats. They are currently holding the sixth spot (PCT: 41.67%). Meanwhile, Pakistan dropped to second position after losing to Australia (PCT: 61.11%). Earlier, they whitewashed SL 2-0.

Decoding England and West Indies' position

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in this WTC cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offences in the series which pegged them back to the eighth spot. They own only nine points with 15% PCT. Meanwhile, West Indies lost the India series 1-0 which included a washout, handing them four points. WI are seventh with 16.67% PCT.

Sri Lanka yet to open their account

Sri Lanka suffered a 0-2 defeat against Pakistan in their only series in this series. They hence are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates