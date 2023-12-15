AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal claims six-fer on Test debut

AUS vs PAK: Aamer Jamal claims six-fer on Test debut

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:12 pm Dec 15, 202312:12 pm

Jamal returned with 6/111 in 20.2 overs (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Debutant Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal starred with a stunning six-wicket haul against Australia in the first innings of the ongoing Test series opener in Perth. While most of the Pakistan bowlers had a hard time, the right-arm pacer scalped key wickets to restrict the damage. He returned with 6/111 in 20.2 overs, scripting the sixth-best figures by a Pakistan bowler on Test debut.

An impressive spell from Jamal

Jamal had a torrid time on Day 1 as the Aussie batters went after him. He dismissed Travis Head (40) to open his account in Test cricket. The pacer then got the price scalp of centurion David Warner (164). On Day 2, he cleaned up the lower order, dismissing Alex Carey (34), Mitchell Starc (12), Pat Cummins (9), and Nathan Lyon (5).

Sixth-best bowling figures in Tests

Overall, Jamal became the 14th Pakistan bowler to accomplish a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. While he now boasts the sixth-best returns on Test debut by a Pakistan bowler, his 6/111 are now also the second-best figures by a debutant Pakistan bowler in an away Test. He is only behind Arif Butt in this regard (6/89 versus Australia in Melbourne, 194).

Here are his FC numbers

Jamal has now raced to 82 wickets in 29 First-Class games at an average of 31-plus. This was his fourth five-wicket haul in the format as his best figures read 8/120. The all-rounder also boasts 658 FC runs at an average of 20.56. The tally includes a couple of half-centuries. Notably, the 27-year-old has also represented Pakistan in four T20Is, scalping a solitary wicket.

Australia post 487

Opting to bat first, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja (41) adding 126 runs. The former further stitched half-century stands with Steve Smith (31) and Travis Head. He ended up scoring 164. Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant 90 lower down the order as the hosts finished at 487 in 113.2 overs.