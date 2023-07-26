SL vs PAK: Shafique, Salman help visitors gain massive lead

SL vs PAK: Shafique, Salman help visitors gain massive lead

Written by Parth Dhall July 26, 2023 | 06:32 pm 3 min read

Abdullah Shafique slammed his maiden Test double-ton (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan gained a 397-run lead on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Abdullah Shafique slammed a historic double-century, while Agha Salman reached three figures in quick time. A 57-run knock from Saud Shakeel was also helpful in propelling Pakistan to 563/5. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan came in as a concussion substitute after Sarfaraz Ahmed retired hurt.

How did Day 3 pan out?

Only a handful of overs were bowled on Day 2 after rain played spoilsport. Pakistan resumed on their overnight score of 178/2. Shafique soon completed his century but lost skipper Babar Azam eventually. Shafique and Shakeel got the visitors past 300. Sarfaraz added 14 before retiring. Shafique departed shortly after completing his double-ton, while ton-up Salman and Rizwan took Pakistan to 563/5 (stumps).

Here's how Shafique reached three figures

After getting SL out for 166, Pakistan needed a big total on board. However, they lost Imam early. But Shafique and Masood held the fort for the visitors as they added 108 runs together, taking Pakistan close to SL's total. Despite Masood's dismissal, Shafique and Babar helped Pakistan touch the 200-run mark. Shafique reached triple figures off 149 deliveries in the first session.

Maiden double-ton in Tests

Shafique showed a lot of character and added a century stand with Masood (57). Sarfaraz joined Shafqiue after Masood departed, but the former retired hurt on 14. Shafique then received the assistance of Salman, and the duo took Pakistan toward the 400-run mark. Shafique finally got to his maiden Test double-century in the third session off 322 balls.

Second Pakistani to score double-ton in SL

Shafique has become just the second Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka. His compatriot Shakeel was the first to record this feat. He smashed an unbeaten 208(361) in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, earlier this month.

Another half-century for Shakeel

Shakeel once again rose to the occasion, this time in the 2nd Test. The double-centurion in Galle, Shakeel continued his phenomenal run and played a 57-run knock in Colombo. In the process, he also shared a 109-run stand with Shafique. Unlike the 1st Test, Shakeel arrived in the middle when Pakistan were cruising on 210/3. The middle-order batter smashed 6 fours.

First-ever batter with this feat in Tests

Shakeel has become the first-ever batter with 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests (76 vs England, 63 and 94 vs England, 53 vs England, 55* vs New Zealand, 125* vs New Zealand, 208* vs SL, and 57 vs SL).

Second Test ton for Salman

Salman came in and played a good hand, heading to tea on an unbeaten 29. He got to his fifty in the seventh over post-the tea session. Runs kept flowing as Shafique slammed his maiden double-century and Salman played his shots. After Shafique's dismissal, Salman and Rizwan took over. Salman got to his second Test hundred with a four. He returned unbeaten on 132.

Rizwan comes in as a concussion substitute

Pakistan used a concussion substitute for the first time in Tests after Sarfaraz got ruled out for the remainder of the match. The former Pakistan skipper survived a blow on his head by a bouncer from Asitha Fernando. Although Sarfaraz batted for a few more overs, he walked off eventually. Concussion substitute Rizwan, who replaced Sarfaraz, added an unbeaten 37 in the final session.

