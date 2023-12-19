Tony de Zorzi floors India with maiden ODI ton: Stats

Tony de Zorzi floored India with a maiden ODI ton (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi hammered a sparkling unbeaten century to help his side beat India in the second ODI. India managed a paltry 211/10 in 46.2 overs, riding on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul. In response, de Zorzi and fellow opener Reeza Hendricks added 130 runs. This helped the side set the platform for an eight-wicket win.

A solid effort

It was a composed knock from de Zorzi, who made sure he helped SA claim victory. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar tested de Zorzi and Hendricks upfront but the two stuck it out. Thereafter, it was easy sailing. Notably, de Zorzi put pressure on Kuldeep Yadav. He also shared a solid stand alongside Rassie van der Dussen. He scored 119* from 122 balls.

Sixth century in the 50-over format for de Zorzi

De Zorzi's knock was laced with nine fours and six sixes. In four ODIs, he has raced to 195 runs at 65.00. He slammed his maiden fifty-plus score for SA. In the previous outing, he scored 28 runs. In the 50-over format, de Zorzi has compiled 2,921 runs. He is nearing the 3,000-run mark. This was his sixth ton in List A cricket.