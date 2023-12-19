Sai Sudharsan slams his second consecutive ODI fifty: Key stats
Sai Sudharsan has been a solid performer in the 50-over format and he couldn't have asked for a better start after having been handed the Team India jersey. After smashing a solid 55* on his debut in the first ODI versus South Africa, the left-handed batter has smoked another fifty in the second ODI. Sudharsan scored 62 as India posted 211/10.
A composed knock on offer
Sudharsan opened the batting alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and India were reduced to 46/2. The 22-year-old then shared a crucial 68-run stand alongside skipper KL Rahul. It wasn't easy there in the middle and Sudharsan showed a lot of character. He applied himself and stuck it through. Once the partnership was broken, India bit the dust. Sudharsan was dismissed by Lizaad Williams.
Sixth fifty in List A cricket for Sudharsan
Sudharsan's 62 in St George's Park, Gqeberha, was laced with seven fours and a six. He now has 117 runs from two ODI matches. Meanwhile, he has raced to 1,386 runs in List A cricket. This was his sixth fifty in the format (100s: 6).
Sudharsan scripted this unique record in the 1st ODI
In the first ODI, Sudharsan became the fourth Indian opener to score 50+ runs on ODI debut. As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan joined Robin Uthappa (86 vs ENG, 2006), KL Rahul (100* vs ZIM, 2016) and Faiz Fazal (55* vs ZIM, 2016) on this list. Overall, Sudharsan became the 17th Indian to register 50+ runs on ODI debut.