Sai Sudharsan slams his second consecutive ODI fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:49 pm Dec 19, 2023

Sudharsan scored his second successive ODI half-century (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sai Sudharsan has been a solid performer in the 50-over format and he couldn't have asked for a better start after having been handed the Team India jersey. After smashing a solid 55* on his debut in the first ODI versus South Africa, the left-handed batter has smoked another fifty in the second ODI. Sudharsan scored 62 as India posted 211/10.

A composed knock on offer

Sudharsan opened the batting alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and India were reduced to 46/2. The 22-year-old then shared a crucial 68-run stand alongside skipper KL Rahul. It wasn't easy there in the middle and Sudharsan showed a lot of character. He applied himself and stuck it through. Once the partnership was broken, India bit the dust. Sudharsan was dismissed by Lizaad Williams.

Sixth fifty in List A cricket for Sudharsan

Sudharsan's 62 in St George's Park, Gqeberha, was laced with seven fours and a six. He now has 117 runs from two ODI matches. Meanwhile, he has raced to 1,386 runs in List A cricket. This was his sixth fifty in the format (100s: 6).

Sudharsan scripted this unique record in the 1st ODI

In the first ODI, Sudharsan became the fourth Indian opener to score 50+ runs on ODI debut. As per Cricbuzz, Sudharsan joined Robin Uthappa (86 vs ENG, 2006), KL Rahul (100* vs ZIM, 2016) and Faiz Fazal (55* vs ZIM, 2016) on this list. Overall, Sudharsan became the 17th Indian to register 50+ runs on ODI debut.