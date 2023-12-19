SL speedster Nuwan Thushara joins MI for Rs. 4.8 crore

1/3

Sports 1 min read

SL speedster Nuwan Thushara joins MI for Rs. 4.8 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:21 pm Dec 19, 202308:21 pm

Mumbai Indians added Nuwan Thushara to their pace bowling arsenal

Mumbai Indians have secured the signing of Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara. He joined for a sum of Rs. 4.80 crore in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League auction. MI faced tough competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore but eventually, the five-time champions had the last laugh. Notably, this will be Thushara's maiden IPL contract. He has seen his stocks rise, playing in franchise leagues.

2/3

100-plus T20 wickets for Thushara!

The 29-year-old Sri Lankan speedster has claimed 107 wickets in 79 T20 matches at an exceptional average of 17.74. Thushara made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka last year against Australia. He has scalped six wickets from five T20Is. His economy of 8.71 is pretty high. He has impressed in LPL and other T10 leagues with his unique slingy bowling action.

3/3

MI announces Thushara's arrival!