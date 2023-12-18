2nd ODI: Can Bangladesh bounce back against New Zealand?

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am Dec 18, 202311:19 am

NZ are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts New Zealand will aim to clinch the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in the second game. The Kiwis displayed a comprehensive show in the rain-curtailed opener and walked away with a 44-run triumph. While Will Young smoked a fine ton, skipper Tom Latham made 92. Meanwhile, the Tigers were majorly let down by their batters. Here is the preview of the second ODI.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The Saxton Oval in Nelson will host the second ODI between the two teams on December 20 from 3:30am IST. Teams will look to bowl first as chasing teams have won 10 out of 14 matches here. The match will not be telecasted on television, so fans can stream the match live on the Amazon Prime website.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 43 ODIs between them. The Kiwis have won 32 matches while Bangladesh registered only 10 victories. One match ended without any result. At home, the Kiwis have faced Bangladesh 17 times, winning all the matches. In 2020, NZ defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the home ODI series. They would aim to replicate their heroics.

Summary of the first ODI

Batting first, NZ were off to a terrible start with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra bagging ducks. Young (105) then joined forces with Latham (92) as the duo steadied the ship with a 171-run stand. Chasing the revised target of 245 in 30 overs, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Anamul Haque (43), Afif Hossain (38), and Towhid Hridoy (33) threw away their starts.

Here are the probable starting XIs

New Zealand probable XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke. Bangladesh probable XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

A look at the key players

Latham owns 623 runs against Bangladesh in 16 ODIs at an average of 56.63. He has hammered two centuries and four fifties. Mushfiqur Rahim has compiled 747 runs against the Kiwis in 32 ODIs. Mustafizur Rahman has claimed 21 wickets against NZ in 16 ODIs. Meanwhile, NZ spinner Ish Sodhi has scalped 10 wickets in five ODIs against Bangladesh.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket predictions

Option 1: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Will Young, Najmul Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan, Ish Sodhi (VC), Adam Milne, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud. Option 2: Tom Latham, Litton Das, Will Young, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (VC), Rachin Ravindra (C), Mehidy Hasan, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Mustafizur Rahman, and Josh Clarkson.