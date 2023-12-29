Ranji Trophy 2024: Players to watch out for

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:45 pm Dec 29, 202308:45 pm

Pujara is closing in on 20,000 FC runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The 2024 edition of the Ranji Trophy is all set to start on January 5 as teams gear up to fight for the crown. Several big names will be seen including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chesteshwar Pujara. Some youngsters will also look to grab this opportunity to prove their mettle. We decode the players to watch out for.

Mayank Agarwal will lead the Karnataka team

Apart from the responsibility of leading Karnataka in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, Agarwal will also look to pile runs. He was the highest run-getter last year with 990 at 82.50 while slamming three centuries. The experienced campaigner has hammered 7,120 runs from 94 First-Class matches at 45.93. Agarwal has featured in 21 Tests for India, slamming four hundred and six fifties.

Dharmandrasinh Jadeja will again be crucial for Saurashtra

One of the standout performers for Saurashtra last season was all-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. The spinner scalped 43 wickets in ten matches which included a solitary fifer. He also scored 298 runs with the bat. He was one of the reasons, Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy last season. Overall, Jadeja owns 313 wickets along with 1,780 runs from 77 First-Class matches, slamming six fifties.

Cheteshwar Pujara is a Ranji Trophy veteran

Pujara will return for Saurashtra this season after getting dropped from the Indian team. Pujara owns 19,569 FC runs at 51.36 with the help of 60 tons and 77 fifties. Notably, the 35-year-old has amassed 7,195 runs for India in 103 Tests, slamming 19 tons and 35 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pujara has smashed 12,372 FC runs at home, averaging 58.08.

Akash Deep will lead Bengal's bowling attack

In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep will lead the Bengal bowling attack in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. He was exceptional last season with 41 wickets in 10 matches, including three five-wicket hauls. His heroics helped Bengal reach the final last season. Akash has overall scalped 90 wickets from 26 First-Class matches with four fifers. He has been Bengal's mainstay.

Sai Sudharsan will be key for Tamil Nadu

One of India's rising talents, Sai Sudharsan will be keen to perform big in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The youngster slammed 572 runs last season from seven matches, clocking two centuries and a fifty. He recently made his India debut in ODIs and will look to build on that with a strong domestic season. Overall, Sudharsan owns 873 runs in First-Class cricket at 41.57.