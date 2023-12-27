Boxing Day Test: Ton-up Elgar helps SA gain first-innings lead



By Parth Dhall 10:40 pm Dec 27, 2023

Dean Elgar slammed his 14th Test century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Dean Elgar's knock put South Africa on top against India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Elgar slammed a historic century on Day 2, helping the Proteas claim a crucial first-innings lead. Debutant David Bedingham also scored a half-century. India were bowled out for 245, while SA were 256/5 at stumps. Earlier, KL Rahul entered the record books with a fine ton.

A look at Day 2 summary

India resumed with their overnight score of 208/8. Rahul and Mohammed Siraj added 30 runs before the latter departed. While Rahul completed his ton, India finished on 245. SA lost Aiden Markram early, but Elgar and Tony de Zorzi steadied the ship (104/1). Jasprit Bumrah then took back-to-back wickets, but Elgar and Bedingham propelled SA past 240. India also dismissed Kyle Verreynne before stumps.

Elgar slams his 14th Test ton

Elgar lost his opening partner Markram for just 11 runs on the board. The former then added 97 runs along with top-order batter Tony de Zorzi. Elgar continued with his exploits despite losing de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession. He reached his century off just 140 balls in the second session. He took SA past 250 alongside Bedingham, returning unbeaten (140*).

Elgar shines in his penultimate Test

Elgar earlier announced that he would retire following the Test series against India. SA's red-ball coach Shukri Conrad clarified that Elgar is not in his plans, and hence, the veteran took this step.

Elgar races past 16,500 FC runs

During the innings, Elgar also completed 16,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Over 5,200 runs have come in Test cricket from 85 matches at a 37-plus average. He is the eighth-highest run-getter for the Proteas in the longest format of the game. Currently, the veteran batter owns 14 centuries and 23 fifties in Tests. He has amassed 48 centuries and 68 fifties in FC cricket.

Rahul slams a whirlwind century

As mentioned, India perished for 245 in the first session on Day 2. Rahul, who returned unbeaten on Day 1, didn't bring his guard down and reached the three-figure mark early in the session. He completed his century in the first session off 133 balls. Rahul smashed a six off Coetzee to reach his century in the innings' 66th over.

Multiple Test tons in SA

Rahul has become the third Indian with multiple centuries in South Africa in Test cricket. He smashed a 137-ball 101 (14 fours and 4 sixes). Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hammered five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Virat Kohli has two hundreds in this regard. Rahul also reached three figures during the 2021 Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

First visiting batter with this feat

Rahul has become the first-ever visiting batter with more than one Test century at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Tendulkar and Kohli are the only Indian batters to have slammed a ton at this venue in the format.

What about Indian bowlers?

Pace spearhead Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers on Day 2. He took two wickets for just 48 runs in 16 overs, including three maidens. Siraj also picked up two wickets but conceded 63 runs in 15 overs. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin returned wicketless, while Prasidh Krishna took his maiden Test wicket in the form of Kyle Verreynne.

A solid knock from Bedingham

Bedingham came to the middle after SA lost Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession (113/3). The debutant showed positive intent, having played beautiful strokes around the ground. He took SA past 240 along with Elgar. Siraj knocked over Bedingham in the 61st over. He smashed 56 off 87 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.