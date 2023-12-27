Boxing Day Test: India bowled out (245); Rahul, Rabada shine

By Parth Dhall 03:14 pm Dec 27, 202303:14 pm

KL Rahul completed his century on Day 2 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

South Africa bowled India out for 245 in the 1st innings of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India, who finished on 208/8 on a rain-curtailed opening day, added 37 more runs to their overnight score. KL Rahul completed what turned out to be a record-breaking ton on Day 2. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of SA's bowlers.

The summary of India's innings

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill faced the heat after SA elected to field. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer lifted India from 24/3 to 91/3. It was a one-man show from Rahul after Kohli's dismissal. Although R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur chipped in, Rahul took India past 200. He helped India add crucial runs in the first session on Day 2.

The pick of SA's bowlers

Rabada was clearly the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the innings. He took five wickets for 59 runs in 20 overs, including four maidens. Notably, Rabada registered his maiden five-wicket haul against India in Test cricket. Nandre Burger took three wickets, including his maiden Test scalp, in 15.4 overs. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, who leaked runs, scalped one wicket each.

Rahul rescued India on Day 1

Rahul came to the middle after India were reduced to 92/4. He soon lost Kohli at the other end after India reached 100. Rahul stitched crucial partnerships with Ashwin and Thakur to take India past 160. Although Rahul kept on losing support, he showed resilience on a sturdy pitch. He returned unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls (10 fours and 2 sixes).

A six to reach his century

Rahul didn't bring his guard down and reached the three-figure mark on Day 2. He completed his century in the first session off 133 balls. Rahul smashed a six off Coetzee to reach his century in the innings' 66th over.

Multiple Test tons in SA

Rahul has become the third Indian with multiple centuries in South Africa in Test cricket. He smashed a 137-ball 101 (14 fours and 4 sixes). Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hammered five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Kohli has two hundreds in this regard. Eight other Indian batters have scored a ton in the format in South Africa.

First visiting batter with this feat

Rahul has become the first-ever visiting batter with more than one Test century at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Tendulkar and Kohli are the only Indian batters to have slammed a ton at this venue in the format.

Highlights from the 1st innings

Rabada dismissed Indian captain Rohit for the sixth time (Tests). Kohli (38) and Iyer (31) shared a 68-run stand after India were down to 24/3 early in the match. Notably, SA dropped Kohli and Iyer quite a few times in the innings. SA skipper Temba Bavuma went off the field after injuring his hamstring on Day 1. Dean Elgar is currently leading the Proteas.