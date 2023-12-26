Kagiso Rabada scalps his maiden Test fifer against India: Stats

Kagiso Rabada scalps his maiden Test fifer against India: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:19 pm Dec 26, 2023

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli with a peach (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Pacer Kagiso Rabada was the star for South Africa on Day 1 of the 2023 Boxing Day Test against India at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The right-arm seamer demolished the Indian batting attack, taking a superb five-wicket haul. India, who had a horrid start, were on 208/8 before bad light stopped play. Rabada took his maiden five-wicket haul against India in Tests.

Rabada outfoxes the Indian batters

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled after SA elected to field. Rabada sent back the Indian skipper (fifth over). Rabada then struck after lunch, breaking the pivotal partnership between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Rabada knocked over Iyer and got rid of Kohli thereafter. Ravichandran Ashwin smacked a couple of fours before falling to Rabada. Thakur was his final wicket of the day.

Rabada, the pick of SA's bowlers

Rabada was clearly the pick of South Africa's bowlers on Day 1. He took five wickets for 44 runs in 17 overs, including three maidens. Nandre Burger took wickets, including his maiden Test scalp, in 15 overs. Marco Jansen, who had an off day, scalped a solitary wicket. Notably, Rabada registered his maiden five-wicket haul against India in Test cricket.

500 international wickets for Rabada

Besides taking a fifer, Rabada also completed 500 wickets in international cricket. Rabada is the seventh SA bowler with this feat. He is only behind Shaul Pollock (823), Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661), Allan Donald (602), Jacques Kallis (572), and Morne Morkel (535) in terms of international wickets for SA. Interestingly, no other bowler has even 300 international wickets for the Proteas.

Another feather in the cap

Rabada now has a Test fifer against each of the Test-playing nations (whom he faced) except Pakistan and Zimbabwe. His Test fifers - vs Australia (3), Bangladesh (2), England (4), India (1), New Zealand (1), Sri Lanka (1), and West Indies (2).