Kagiso Rabada becomes seventh SA bowler with 500 international wickets

By Parth Dhall 07:17 pm Dec 26, 202307:17 pm

Kagiso Rabada demolished India's batting (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has completed 500 wickets in international cricket. The right-arm seamer attained the feat on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against India at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Rabada, who entered the Test with 495 scalps, ran through India's batting and took a five-wicket haul. He has become the seventh Proteas bowler with 500 international wickets.

Seventh-most international wickets for SA

As mentioned, Rabada is the seventh South African pacer to have taken 500 wickets in international cricket. He is only behind Shaul Pollock (823), Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661), Allan Donald (602), Jacques Kallis (572), and Morne Morkel (535) in terms of international wickets for SA. Interestingly, no other bowler has even 300 international wickets for the Proteas.

Over 280 wickets in Test cricket

Rabada has been a promising talent for the Proteas. To become one of the most revered pacers of his generation and 500 international scalps is laud-worthy. The right-arm pacer has over 280 wickets in Test cricket alone. He owns 157 and 68 wickets in ODI and T20I cricket, respectively. Rabada has an exception strike rate of under 40 with the ball (Tests).

A look at his Test career

Since his Test debut (2015), Rabada has pocketed over 280 wickets in 61 Tests at under 23. The tally includes 14 fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls (Best figures: 13/144). Only Nathan Lyon, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Stuart Broad have taken more Test wickets since Rabada's debut. The speedster owns over 175 wickets in 32 home Tests. He has 107 wickets in 29 away appearances.