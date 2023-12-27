Boxing Day Test: SA's David Bedingham slams fifty on debut

By Parth Dhall 10:52 pm Dec 27, 2023

Bedingham kicked off his Test career with a fifty (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African batter David Bedingham slammed a fine half-century on his Test debut in Centurion. He smashed an 87-ball 56 on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against India after the visitors were bowled out for 245. The right-handed batter shared a century-plus stand with Dean Elgar after the hosts were reduced to 113/3. Bedingham also completed 6,000 First-Class runs.

A solid knock from Bedingham

Bedingham came to the middle after SA lost Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession (113/3). The debutant showed positive intent, having played beautiful strokes around the ground. He took SA past 240 along with Elgar. Siraj knocked over Bedingham in the 61st over. He smashed 56 off 87 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Bedingham completes 6,000 FC runs

Bedingham finally made his Test debut after playing 86 First-Class games. In Centurion, he raced past 6,000 runs in red-ball cricket. He entered the Test, requiring nine runs for the mark. The right-handed batter averages nearly 50 in First-Class cricket. He owns 18 tons and 23 half-centuries in the format. The tally includes a strike rate of over 64.

SA gain first-innings lead on Day 2

India resumed with their overnight score of 208/8. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj added 30 runs before the latter departed. While Rahul completed his ton, India finished on 245. SA lost Aiden Markram early, but Elgar and de Zorzi steadied the ship (104/1). Although Jasprit Bumrah took back-to-back wickets, Elgar and Bedingham propelled SA past 240. India dismissed Kyle Verreynne before stumps (SA: 256/5).