Carlo Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:54 pm Dec 29, 202306:54 pm

Carlo Ancelotti has won 10 titles in his five years as Real Madrid manager (Photo credit: X/@MrAncelotti)

In a significant development, Carlo Ancelotti has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, which will keep him at the club till 2026. This puts an end to the Italian's incessant links with the Brazilian national team. There were strong rumours of Ancelotti taking charge of Brazil in the upcoming Copa America. This is his second stint as Real Madrid boss. Here's more.

A look at Ancelotti's record with Real Madrid

Ever since joining the club in 2021 for his second time, the Italian tactician has managed Real Madrid in 141 matches while registering 99 wins and 20 draws. He has suffered 22 defeats (70.21 Win%). In his first stint back in 2013, Ancelotti led Real Madrid in 119 matches, while winning 89, drawing 14 and losing 16 encounters with a 74.79 win%.

10 titles in his five seasons as Real Madrid manager

Ancelotti has won 10 titles in his five seasons at Real Madrid including both the stints. He has won two UEFA Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, two Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup. The experienced tactician will look to add more feathers to his illustrious cap with the Royal Whites.

Third Real Madrid manager with 100-plus La Liga victories

The Italian tactician has led Real Madrid in 170 La Liga clashes while winning 121 of them. He has registered 25 draws and 24 defeats in the competition. Earlier this year, Ancelotti became the third Real Madrid manager to complete 100 La Liga wins as he reached the milestone in 139 matches. Ancelotti joined Zinedine Zidane (124) and Miguel Munoz (257) in this list.

A look at his achievements in La Liga

Ancelotti has guided Real Madrid to a solitary La Liga triumph in the 2021-22 season. Los Blancos dominated the league that season, winning 26 matches while registering eight draws and four defeats. They won the title by a massive 13-point difference between second-placed Barcelona. Ancelotti has also won three La Liga Manager of the Month awards in October 2014, April 2015 and August 2023.

A look at his trophies at Real Madrid

Besides Ancelotti's La Liga title in the 2021-22 season, he has guided Real to two Copa del Rey crowns in the 2013-14 and 2022-23 seasons respectively. He won the 2021-22 Supercopa de Espana along with two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013-14 and 2021-22. Ancelotti also guided them to two Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles each in 2014 and 2022 respectively.

Ancelotti has won four UCL titles, nine European crowns

Ancelotti became the first manager in football history to win four UEFA Champions League titles. Overall, his tally of European titles is also the highest with nine crowns. Bob Paisley, Zidane and Pep Guardiola are all in second position with three Champions League titles each. Besides UCL, Ancelotti has won four Super Cups and clinched a solitary Intertoto Cup with Juventus in 1999.

Real Madrid's performance in 2023-24 season

Real Madrid didn't have the best start in the 2023-24 La Liga season. But now, they have taken the summit in the points table. Real have registered 45 points after 18 games, same as Girona but are ahead of goal difference. They have conceded the least goals till now (11). They will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.