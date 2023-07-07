Sports

Duleep Trophy semis: Vijaykumar Vyshak rattles NZone with fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

Vyshak claimed his second FC fifer

South Zone pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul as North Zone were bundled out for 211 in their second innings in the ongoing second semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. The young fast bowler returned with figures worth 5/76 in 17 overs. As NZone had a three-run lead in the first innings, SZone need 215 runs to win. Here are further details.

A sensational spell from Vyshak

Vyshak, who claimed just one wicket in his first outing, drew the first blood in NZone's second innings, dismissing opener Dhruv Shorey for five. His remaining four wickets came on Day 3 as he got the better of Prabhsimran Singh (63), Nishant Sindhu (15), skipper Jayant Yadav (1), and Pulkit Narang (0). His brilliance meant NZone lost their final seven wickets inside 65 runs.

Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak?

Hailing from Karnataka, Vyshak was born on January 31, 1997. The 26-year-old started as an opening batter but later he was transformed into a pacer bowler. He made his debut for Karnataka in the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer claimed nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 10.54.

Here are his First-Class stats

Standing in his 11th First-Class match, Vyshak has raced to 44 wickets at a 24-plus average. He finished the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season for Karnataka with 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.58. Meanwhile, this was Vyshak's second fifer in the format.

How has the match shaped up?

On Day 1, Vidwath Kaverappa claimed a magnificent fifer as North Zone dismissed South Zone for 198. Prabhsimran Singh was the top scorer with a 49-run effort. In response, South Zone could only manage 195 as Mayank Agarwal scored a valiant 76. Thanks to Vyshak's fifer, Hanuma Vihari's men need to chase down 215 to win the contest and qualify for the final.

