Premier League, 10-man Tottenham overcome Nottingham Forest 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:21 am Dec 16, 202304:21 am

Tottenham sealed a 2-0 win over Forest (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

10-man Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on matchday 17 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Notably, Spurs condemned Forest to their fifth defeat in six games. Richarlison scored the opener from a Dejan Kulusevski assist. The latter scored his side's second goal, sealing victory for Ange Postecoglou's side who had Yves Bissouma sent off in the 70th minute. Here are the stats.

Match stats and points tally

Spurs had 67% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 88%. They clocked six shots on target from 12 attempts. Hosts Forest had just the one shot on target from 15 attempts. Their 73% pass accuracy didn't help either. In terms of the points table, Spurs have raced to 33 points from 17 games. Forest have 14 points on board and are placed 16th.

Key records attained by Tottenham

As per Opta, Kulusevski is the fourth Spurs player to both score and assist in consecutive away games in the Premier League, after Dimitar Berbatov, Son Heung-min, and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Tottenham have scored first in 11 consecutive Premier League games, with nine different players scoring the openers: Son (x3), van de Ven, Ward (OG), Kulusevski, Johnson, Lo Celso, Romero, Udogie, and Richarlison.

53rd Premier League goal for Richarlison

Making his 214th appearance in the Premier League, former Everton ace Richarlison scored his 53rd goal. In the ongoing season, he has netted four goals (A3). Meanwhile, Kulusevski now has 12 PL goals and 17 assists.

A look at the key stats

Tottenham have scored in 15 successive away league games for the first time since a 16-game run between November 1984 and August 1985. Spurs have collected 18 points from nine away matches this season. Forest suffered their fifth successive Premier League defeat against Spurs. This was Tottenham's third successive away league win over Forest. Meanwhile, Forest have now lost three successive home league games.

An unwanted record for Bissouma

Yves Bissouma is the seventh player to be red-carded twice in a single Premier League season for Tottenham. He is also the first to do so since Kyle Naughton in 2014-15.