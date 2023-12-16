New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

1/9

Sports 3 min read

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:17 am Dec 16, 202301:17 am

New Zealand will host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

New Zealand will begin their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on December 17. The Kiwis registered a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the preceding Test series against the Bangla Tigers in Bangladesh. Now, they will look to dominate Najmul Shanto's men at home in the upcoming ODIs and T20Is. Notably, Bangladesh have never won an away ODI series against the Kiwis.

2/9

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 42 ODIs between them. The Kiwis have won 31 matches while Bangladesh registered only 10 victories. One match ended without any result. At home, the Kiwis have faced Bangladesh 16 times, winning all the matches. Bangladesh have won only one ODI on NZ soil. In 2020, NZ defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the home ODI series.

3/9

Three uncapped players in NZ's squad for the Bangladesh series

NZ have called three uncapped players - all-rounder Josh Clarkson, pacer Will O'Rourke and leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. Tom Latham will lead the team in Kane Williamson's absence while Daryl Mitchell Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Devon Conway have been rested for this series. Regular leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will play the first game before getting replaced by Ashok for the remaining two matches.

4/9

Ben Sears has been named as Kyle Jamieson's injury replacement

Pacer Kyle Jamieson has suffered yet another injury and will not be a part of the ODI series against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old is back on the sidelines due to a stiff hamstring. Uncapped pacer Ben Sears has been named as his replacement for the ODI series. Sears has featured in six T20Is for the Kiwis, claiming as many wickets.

5/9

NZ's squad for Bangladesh ODI series

NZ's 14-member squad for the Bangladesh ODI series: Tom Latham (Captain), Adithya Ashok (Games 2 & 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (Game 1), Will Young, and Ben Sears.

6/9

Here's the Bangladesh squad

Shanto continues to lead the Bangladesh team in ODIs and T20Is against NZ. Litton Das has returned to Bangladesh's ODI setup while uncapped spinner Rakibul Hasan has been named in the team. Najmul Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, and Rakibul Hasan.

7/9

A look at NZ's key players

Latham owns 531 runs against Bangladesh in 15 ODIs at an average of 53.10. He has hammered two centuries and three fifties. Sodhi has scalped eight wickets in four ODIs against Bangladesh at 14.87. His career-best bowling figures of 6/39 came against the Bangla Tigers. Blundell has amassed 99 runs against Bangladesh in three ODIs while slamming a fifty.

8/9

Here are Bangladesh's key players

Mushfiqur has compiled 743 runs against the Kiwis in 31 ODIs at an average of 27.51. He has slammed four fifties against the Bangla Tigers in this format. Shanto is Bangladesh's highest run-getter this year with 920 runs from 24 ODIs at 41.81 (50s: 7, 100s: 2). Mustafizur has claimed 21 wickets against NZ in 15 ODIs at an average of 35.0.

9/9

Here are the upcoming milestones

Shanto needs 80 runs to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs this year. Latham requires 48 more runs to become the 12th NZ batter to accomplish 4,000 runs in this format. Sodhi needs six scalps to complete 250 international wickets for NZ. Meanwhile, Nicholls needs 40 runs to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Mustafizur requires eight wickets to complete 50 away ODI wickets.