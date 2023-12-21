3rd ODI: Sanju Samson helps India manage 296/8 versus SA

By Rajdeep Saha 08:41 pm Dec 21, 202308:41 pm

Sanju Samson slammed his maiden ODI hundred (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson played a solid knock of 108 in the third and final ODI versus South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. Samson came to bat when India were 34/1. He went on to add a fine 52-run stand alongside KL Rahul. After Rahul's dismissal (101/3), Samson and Tilak Varma added a century-plus stand. India managed 296/8 in 50 overs.

A knock of substance from Samson's blade

India lost Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar, being reduced to 49/2 in 7.3 overs. Samson and Rahul steadied the ship. When Varma came in, India's scoring rate took a hit. Samson, who looked pretty fluent, reached his fifty in the 28th over. He accelerated after that and got to his ton from 110 balls. Meanwhile, Varma managed a 77-ball 52. Lizaad Williams dismissed Samson.

500 ODI runs for Samson

Samson's knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. He has now gone past 500 ODI runs, taking 16 matches (14 innings). Samson owns 510 runs at 56.66. Besides his maiden ton, he owns three fifties. In six ODIs versus the Proteas, Samson has 238 runs at 119.00. It was his second fifty-plus score.

Samson slams his 3rd hundred in List A cricket

Samson is closing in on 3,500 runs in List A cricket. He now has 3,487 runs at an average of over 33. He registered his third ton in the 50-over format, besides owning 19 half-centuries.

Varma scores 52 from 77 balls

Varma had a slow start on a tricky surface. He was not able to rotate the strike and took time to set himself in. His approach had Samson take the risk. However, Varma ended up managing a fifty. He slammed five fours and a six in his knock before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Playing his fourth ODI, Varma managed his maiden fifty.

India's progression in the third ODI

India looked subdued in the middle phase of the innings. From overs 1-19, India managed 102/3 (RR: 5.36). In overs 20-32, India scored a paltry 37/0 (RR: 2.84). From vers 33-50, India progressed, scoring 157/5 (RR: 8.72).

A look at the SA bowlers

Beuran Hendricks was the pick of the SA bowlers. He claimed 3/63 from his nine overs. Wiaan Mulder claimed 1/36 from seven overs. Maharaj was superb and bowled economically. He conceded just 37 runs from his 10 overs, bowling two maidens. Nandre Burger claimed 2/64 whereas Williams finished with 1/71 from 10 overs.

Rinku Singh scores a 38-run knock

Rinku Singh made his presence felt at the death. He scored a superb 38 from 27 balls, slamming three fours and two sixes. His knock of substance helped India get past 290. Rinku was dismissed by Burger.