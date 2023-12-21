Tilak Varma slams his 11th fifty-plus score in 50-over format

By Rajdeep Saha 11:33 pm Dec 21, 202311:33 pm

Indian batter Tilak Varma scored a decent 52-run knock (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Tilak Varma scored a decent 52-run knock in the third and final ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. Varma, who struggled to get going, fought it out and got to a fifty. His century-plus stand alongside Sanju Samson helped India get to a score of 296/8. Notably, this was Varma's 11th fifty-plus score in the 50-over format.

Varma fights it out in the middle

Varma came in after the departure of KL Rahul as India were 101/3. SA choked India thereafter with some quality bowling. Varma failed to rotate the strike and struggled to find the gaps. However, he held his fort and then got some momentum. He was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 42nd over. Varma faced 77 balls, slamming five fours and a six.

Sixth fifty for Varma in List A cricket

With this knock of 52, Varma registered his maiden ODI fifty, playing his fourth match. He now has 68 runs at 22.67. Notably, the southpaw owns 1,304 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 52. He registered his sixth fifty in the format, besides also owning five fifties. Meanwhile, the youngster has gone past 100 fours (101). He owns 49 sixes.

How did his innings progress?

As per Cricbuzz, Varma managed nine runs from his first 38 balls (SR: 23.68). His innings progressed thereafter as he scored 43 runs from the next 39 balls, striking at 110.25.

Second-highest stand for the 4th wicket or below versus SA

Samson and Varma added 116 runs for the fourth wicket. Notably, this is the 2nd-highest stand for the 4th wicket or below in India vs South Africa ODI matches. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina hold the record with 127 runs in Chennai, in 2015.