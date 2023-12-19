Jharkhand's Robin Minz joins Gujarat Titans for Rs. 3.6 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:52 pm Dec 19, 202308:52 pm

GT signs wicket-keeper batter Robin Minz for Rs. 3.6 crore (Photo credit: X/@gujarat_titans)

Gujarat Titans have signed youngster Robin Minz for a hefty price tag of Rs. 3.6 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League in Dubai. The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand was on GT's radar. They faced a fierce bidding war from Mumbai Indians, who called him for training ahead of the IPL auction. Minz impressed the scouts with his hitting ability.

Robin Minz has not represented Jharkhand at the national level

The 21-year-old hasn't yet represented Jharkhand at the national level. However, he impressed the IPL scouts when he delivered for Jharkhand's age-group teams Minz was selected for MI's IPL training and was also taken to England to improve his skills. In an interview with News 18, Minz revealed that CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his idol. He will add value to GT's roster.

