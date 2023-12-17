Actor accuses JSW MD Sajjan Jindal of rape; FIR registered

1/4

India 2 min read

Actor accuses JSW MD Sajjan Jindal of rape; FIR registered

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:37 pm Dec 17, 202301:37 pm

JSW MD Sajjan Jindal has been accused of rape

The Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against steel baron and managing director of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal after a 30-year-old female actor accused him of rape, Business Today reported. The rape incident allegedly took place in January 2022 at the company's head office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The actor's initial complaint was reportedly ignored by BKC Police Station, prompting her to seek intervention from the Bombay High Court, which then ordered the police to register the case.

2/4

Complainant details her alleged encounter with Jindal

The actor first met Jindal in 2021 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai and later at a wedding in Jaipur, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the complaint. He allegedly became "personal and handsy" after their Mumbai meeting and started addressing her as "babe." The complaint also mentions Jindal's physical advances toward her, making her uncomfortable. Despite being married, he allegedly showed romantic interest in her, and after several proposals, he pushed himself on her despite her protests.

3/4

Jindal threatened actor against reporting to police: Complaint

The actor alleged in the complaint that the rape incident happened in January 2022 in the company headquarters's penthouse. After the incident, she attempted to maintain a friendship with him, but he stopped responding and eventually blocked her number. "Before blocking my number in June 2022, he threatened me with dire consequences if I approached the police," she said. Months after the incident, she made a written complaint to the BKC Police Station in February 2023.

4/4

FIR filed after Bombay High Court's intervention

Per reports, her written complaint in February 2023 was ignored by BKC Police Station, which forced her to approach the Bombay HC. A BKC police official confirmed that Jindal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault intending to outrage woman's modesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the JSW Group has yet to respond to the allegations and the police case.