Covishield death: Bombay HC notice to Centre, Serum Institute, DCGI

Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee admitted death due to side-effects of Covidshield.

A man has filed a compensation suit against the Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) for Rs. 1,000 crore, claiming that the side effects of the Covishield vaccine killed his daughter last year. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court sent notices to the Government of India, SII, and the Chairman Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), among others, for a response.

Context Why does this story matter?

Developed by the SII in collaboration with Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Covishield was used in India's massive immunization drive push, which began on January 16, 2021.

The makers faced similar compensation claims previously also.

In one such case, a man from Chennai sought Rs. 100 crore in compensation for brain damage due to adverse effects caused by Covidshield.

Petition What did the petitioner claim?

According to Dilip Lunawat, the petitioner his daughter, Dr. Snehal Lunawat, was convinced to get the Covid-19 vaccination at her college in Nashik in January 2021. She apparently suffered a terrible headache, and vomiting, and was taken to the hospital after receiving the vaccination. The doctors subsequently declared that she had a brain hemorrhage, which would cause her death on March 1, 2021.

Details HC issues notices to government, other respondents

According to ANI, the petitioner has now requested Rs. 1000 crore in compensation for his daughter's death after receiving the Covishield vaccination. On his plea, the High Court issued a notice to the Government of India, Serum Institute, Bill Gates, Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, DCGI chairman, and others. On November 17, the court scheduled a hearing.

Report AEFI amitted death due to side-effects of Covidshield

According to reports, the petition relied on a report submitted by the Central government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021. The report has allegedly admitted that the side-effects of Covishield resulted in Lunwat's daughter after which the petitioner decided to demand a compensation of Rs. 1,000 crore from the SII.