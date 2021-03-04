The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the central government over restricted COVID-19 vaccinations in India, even as vaccine exports to other nations continue. The court said that there has to be a "sense of urgency" in conducting vaccinations in India, adding that the full capacity of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech is not being exploited.

Court Delhi HC was hearing suo motu PIL

The Delhi HC was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) case concerning the COVID-19 vaccination of judges, court staff, and lawyers on priority. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli is hearing the plea. The court had, prima facie, found weight in the claim for declaring all persons associated with the judicial functioning as frontline workers.

Courtroom exchange Centre asked to explain rationale behind vaccination drive

The court asked the Centre to file an affidavit explaining the rationale behind allowing only restricted vaccinations in India. The Centre must also indicate its capacity to transport the vaccines and the extent to which it is being used. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Standing Counsel Anil Soni said the selection of classes was a policy decision taken by an expert body.

Can accommodate members of legal fraternity: SII, Bharat Biotech

The counsel for SII and Bharat Biotech informed the court that the companies had the capacity to accommodate members of the legal fraternity for their vaccination on priority. The SII is manufacturing doses of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, while Bharat Biotech is manufacturing the indigenous COVAXIN. Both vaccines are being used in India's vaccination drive.

Quote 'Full capacity of SII, Bharat Biotech not being exploited'

According to Bar and Bench, the court remarked, "If the two institutes say they have the capacity, it seems their capacity is not being exploited to full capacity...At the same time, we're donating, selling vaccines to foreign countries...There has to be a sense of urgency."

Other details Matter to be heard next on March 10

The Bar Council of Delhi and Delhi High Court Bar Associations were asked to report the strength of their members to ascertain the number of lawyers. The court asked SII and Bharat Biotech to file affidavits on their capacity to manufacture vaccines, their unutilized capacity, and the extent to which their capacities can be extended. The matter would be heard next on March 10.

Vaccination drive 1.66 crore vaccinated in India so far