More than 1.6 crore have been administered the coronavirus vaccine in India thus far. Even as the central government has time and again assured that both the vaccines being used are safe, some mild side-effects have been seen in some of the recipients. Here are some things you should know and some precautions you can take before and after receiving the dose.

Information Which COVID-19 vaccines are being used in India?

Two vaccines are currently being used in India - Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Some other vaccines are also being considered for approval.

Precautions What to do if you have allergies to certain drugs?

In case you have allergies to certain medication or drugs, it is important for you to get the approval from a medical practitioner, who might check your complete blood count (CBC), C-reactive protein (CRP), and Immunoglobulin-E (IgE) levels before giving you the go-ahead. Also, make sure to eat well and take the prescribed medicines, if any, before receiving the COVID-19 jab.

Details What if you got infected recently?

You should try to be as relaxed as possible before getting the dose: Performing calming activities or seeking counselling can help relieve anxiety. Cancer patients, especially those undergoing chemotherapy, must seek medical advice. Separately, those who have received blood plasma or monoclonal antibodies as part of the COVID-19 treatment, or who got infected in the past one-and-a-half month period, are advised to wait longer.

Precautions What to do after receiving the jab?

Do not leave the vaccination center right after receiving the jab. It is advisable to monitor the recipient at the vaccine site so as to ensure safety from any immediate allergic reactions. Side effects such as pain at the injection area and fever are common. Other side effects including chills and fatigue are also likely, but they usually go away in a few days.

Note Should you continue following the safety guidelines after the jab?

It should be noted that it takes the body a few weeks after the vaccination to build protection or immunity against the virus. This means a recipient can still get infected in that brief period following the vaccination. Hence, it is important to follow all the coronavirus-related safety guidelines such as wearing face masks, following social distancing norms, among others.

