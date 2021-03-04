The Supreme Court on Thursday called for the screening of video content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix. The apex court said that, at times, such content on OTT platforms features "pornography" as well. The court has asked the central government to submit its recent guidelines to regulate OTT and social media platforms. Here are more details.

Court Court was hearing Prime Video India Head's anticipatory bail plea

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by Amazon Prime Video's India Head Aparna Purohit. The plea was filed in connection with a case registered against her over the web series 'Tandav'. Purohit was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the central government. The Court adjourned the matter to Friday.

Arguments At times, they're showing pornography: Court

The court observed, "We are of the view that there should be some screening of such programs. At times, they are showing pornography, too." Mehta added, "They are showing filthy things with abuses, too." The Centre was asked to submit and circulate the Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which seek the regulation of content on OTT platforms.

Context Recently, Allahabad HC rejected Purohit's bail plea

The Allahabad High Court had recently rejected Purohit's bail plea, noting that the sentiments of the majority community were hurt by the display of the characters of their faith in a disrespectful manner. The HC had also ruled that the use of the word 'Tandav' can be offensive to the majority, as it is associated with an act assigned to the Hindu God Shiva.

Case Purohit booked for hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity, etc.