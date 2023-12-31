India eye their first-ever Test win in Cape Town: Stats



By Parth Dhall Dec 31, 2023

India haven't won a Test in Cape Town

South Africa ended India's bid to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation by beating them in the Boxing Day match. India now hope to draw the series as they close in on the second and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Notably, India have not won a Test match at this venue. Here are the key stats.

Four defeats in six Tests

India have played six Tests in Cape Town as of now, having lost four. Two matches ended in a draw. India's first-ever Test at this venue was drawn. They lost in 1997 and 2007. The only other time India managed a draw at Newlands was in 2011. They then lost the Newlands Tests in 2018 and 2022.

SA vs IND, Newlands Test: What happened in 2022?

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Virat Kohli. In reply, India bowled out South Africa for 210 to take a 13-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent hundred as India clawed their way to 198/10 in the second innings. South Africa chased down 212, riding on a resounding knock by Keegan Petersen.

Most Test runs by an Indian in Cape Town

Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer among visiting batters in Cape Town in Test cricket. He smashed 489 runs from four Tests at an average of 81.50 at this venue. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. Among active cricketers, Kohli leads the tally with 141 runs in two matches at 35.25. His only fifty came in 2022.

What about the bowlers?

Former seamer Javagal Srinath is the highest wicket-taker for India at Newlands in Cape Town (12 wickets at 24.33). Among active Indian cricketers, only Bumrah has 10 or more scalps. He owns 10 wickets at 20.80 at this venue. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. Mohammed Shami, who is out of the ongoing series, has seven wickets in this regard.

A look at the overall head-to-head record

India and SA have featured in 43 Test matches against each other. The Proteas have the upper hand with 18 wins to India's 15 while registering 10 draws. Since the inaugural 1992 series, SA at home have won seven out of their eight Test series against India. It was only in the 2010-11 Test series that India managed a draw against the Proteas.