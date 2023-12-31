BBL 2023-24: Matthew Short completes 2,000 T20 runs with half-century

1/5

Sports 2 min read

BBL 2023-24: Matthew Short completes 2,000 T20 runs with half-century

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:51 pm Dec 31, 202302:51 pm

Short hammered two fifties in his first three outings this season.

Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short has raced past 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The all-rounder accomplished the milestone with his 23rd run against Melbourne Stars in the 20th Match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24. Short ended up scoring 56 off 32 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). This was his third fifty in four games this season. Here are his stats.

2/5

2,000 T20 runs for Short

The 28-year-old Short took 92 games to complete 2,000 (now 2,033) runs in the 20-over format. While he averages 24-plus, his strike rate is over 140. The tally includes 12 fifties and a ton. Notably, he has also featured in seven T20Is, returning with 156 runs at a strike rate of 167.74. With his off-spin, Short has claimed 28 T20 scalps at 34.39.

3/5

A look at Short's BBL career

Meanwhile, Short made his BBL debut back in 2014 for Melbourne Renegades. He hardly got any chances in the franchise as he played just six games in four seasons. His fortunes changed after switching to Adelaide Strikers in 2018. Short, who has played 71 BBL games, owns 1,610 runs at 25.55 (50s: 10, 100: 1). The tally also includes 25 wickets.

4/5

Among the three all-rounders with this double

With 458 runs at a strike rate of 144.47, Short was the second-highest run-getter of the last BBL season. He also claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 7.13. Short became just the third player to smash 400 runs and take 10 wickets in a BBL season. He joined his current teammate D'Arcy Short and Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis with this double.

5/5

Third fifty this season

Short went after the bowlers from the outset and scored a fine fifty. He was involved in a 93-run stand with Chris Lynn for the second wicket. As mentioned, this was Short's third fifty in four games this season as his preceding scores read 8, 55, and 82. He became the first batter to complete 200 (now 201) runs this season.