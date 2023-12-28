Australia Women hammer India Women in first ODI: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:49 pm Dec 28, 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues's 82 was not enough for India Women (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Australia Women thrashed India Women in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India managed a competitive 282/8 in 50 overs after being 182/7 at one stage. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar hammered half-centuries. In response, Australia had three half-centurions who got the job done in style. Notably, Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry added 148 runs to set the platform.

Summary of the first WODI

India Women were reduced to 95/4, 134/5, and 182/7 to be in a position of bother. Rodrigues played a part in holding her fort. Alongside Vastrakar, the two added 68 runs for the eighth wicket. Vastrakar's positive knock helped INDW post 282/8. In response, Australia lost Alyssa Healy for a duck. Phoebe and Perry hit their respective fifties. Tahlia McGrath excelled as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues registers her fifth WODI fifty

Rodrigues smashed seven fours in her knock of 82. She struck at 106.49. Playing her 25th ODI, Rodrigues has raced past 600 runs. She owns 605 runs at 26.30. She slammed her fifth fifty in the format for INDW. In three matches versus AUSW, Rodrigues registered her maiden fifty. She averages 41.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rodrigues's highest WODI score on home soil.

Half-centurion Pooja Vastrakar slams her career-best WODI score versus Australia

Vastrakar's breezy 46-ball 62* was laced with seven fours and two sixes. She struck at 134.78. Playing her 28th ODI, Vastrakar has raced to 532 runs at an average of 25.33. She owns four fifties. Meanwhile, versus AUSW, she has 232 runs from eight games at 33.14. It was her second fifty and a career-best score versus the Aussie Women.

A partnership record for Rodrigues and Vastrakar

Rodrigues and Vastrakar's 68-run stand is India Women's second-highest effort for the eighth wicket against AUSW. Notably, Vastrakar and Shafali Verma own the highest eighth-wicket stand for India against Australia in women's ODIs (76 runs in 2018).

Perry shines with her 33rd fifty

Playing her 139th match (112 innings), Perry scored a 72-ball 75. She smashed nine fours and two sixes. Notably, Perry has raced to 3,786 runs at 51.86. She registered her 33rd fifty (100s: 2). Perry has surpassed 500 WODI runs versus India (546) at 42. She hit her fifth fifty against INDW. Perry averages 51.53 in away matches. She owns 1,649 runs (50s: 15).

Phoebe averages 52.75 in WODIs

Australian opener Phoebe hit 78 from 89 balls. She struck eight fours and a six. Phoebe averages a solid 52.75 in WODIs, racing to 422 runs. It was her maiden WODI against India.

A defining 148-run stand

Phoebe and Perry's 148-run stand is now the third-highest for Australia Women against India for the second wicket. It's also the fifth-highest stand for AUSW versus INDW (any wicket).

Tahlia McGrath shines with an unbeaten 68

Tahlia McGrath was solid for her side. She shared an 88-run stand alongside Beth Mooney, who scored 42 from 47 balls. McGrath hit a quickfire 68* from 55 balls. Her knock was laced with 10 fours. She has slammed her third fifty in WODIs. She now owns over 470 runs in women's ODIs. Notably, McGrath hit twin centuries in a one-off Test match.

Mooney averages 77 versus India Women

Mooney scored a vital 42 before being dismissed by Vastrakar. She has now raced to 2,179 runs at 53.14. Versus India, Mooney has accumulated 385 runs at 77 from just eight innings.