Half-centurion Pooja Vastrakar slams her career-best WODI score versus Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 06:23 pm Dec 28, 202306:23 pm

Pooja Vastrakar hit a sensational 62*-run knock versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar hit a sensational 62*-run knock versus Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Vastrakar came to the crease when India Women were reeling at 182/7 in 37.4 overs. She went on to share a pivotal 68-run stand for the eighth wicket alongside Jemimah Rodrigues (82). Vastrakar's knock helped India manage 282/8.

A splendid knock on offer

With Rodrigues holding the fort for India, it was a massive knock under the circumstances from Vastrakar. She came in and was positive. Her range of shots and finding the source for quality runs helped Rodrigues as well. Both players were at their best and handled the job to perfection. India upped the tempo after Vastrakar came in and went on to surpass 280.

Vastrakar surpasses 500 WODI runs

Vastrakar's breezy 46-ball 62* was laced with seven fours and two sixes. She struck at 134.78. Playing her 28th ODI, Vastrakar has raced to 532 runs at an average of 25.33. She owns four fifties. Meanwhile, versus AUSW, she has 232 runs from eight games at 33.14. It was her second fifty and a career-best score versus the Aussie Women.

A partnership record for Rodrigues and Vastrakar

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues and Vastrakar's 68-run stand is India Women's second-highest effort for the eighth wicket against AUSW. Notably, Vastrakar and Shafali Verma own the highest eighth-wicket stand for India against Australia in women's ODIs (76 runs in 2018).