Kagiso Rabada completes 50 Test wickets against India: Stats

06:01 pm Dec 28, 2023

Kagiso Rabada became the fifth SA bowler to claim 50 Test wickets against India (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has raced to 50 Test wickets versus India. The pacer reached the milestone in the first Test match at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. Rabada became the fifth SA bowler to claim 50-plus wickets against India. Rabada, who claimed a fifer in the first innings, got to the milestone when he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the second innings.

Fifth SA bowler to claim 50 Test wickets against India

As mentioned, Rabada became the fifth South African bowler to scalp 50-plus wickets against India in Tests at a 22-plus average. The 28-year-old is only behind the likes of Dale Steyn (65), Morne Morkel (58), Alan Donald (57), and Shaun Pollock (52). Rabada is the ninth bowler to scalp 50 Test wickets in the India-South Africa series.

Rabada scalped his maiden Test fifer against India

In the first innings, Rabada claimed a five-wicket haul to disrupt India. Notably, this was his maiden fifer versus India. Rabada was the pick of South Africa's bowlers on Day 1. He took five wickets for 44 runs in 17 overs, including three maidens. Rabada ended with 5/59 in the first innings, having bowled 20 overs. India were folded for 245.

Rohit falls to Rabada twice in this match

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit (5 and 0) had a forgettable match in Centurion. In the first innings, he fell prey to Rabada, who got the short ball to do the talk. In the second innings, Rohit perished for an 8-ball duck. A fuller delivery which angled into the middle stump, did Rohit in. Rabada has now dismissed Rohit seven times in 11 innings.

Rabada races to 286 scalps

With his six wickets so far in this match, Rabada has raced to 286 scalps at an average of over 22. 179 of his wickets have come at home. He averages slightly over 19 in home matches.