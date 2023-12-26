Decoding India's top T20I wicket-takers in 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:34 am Dec 26, 202311:34 am

Kuldeep Yadav was among the wickets for India in T20Is this year (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

It was a year where ODIs got the priority for obvious reasons but many Indian youngsters did well in the limited opportunities that they got in T20Is India won 15 T20Is in 2023 while prevailing in four T20I series. They also won their maiden Asian Games gold medal. There were some exceptional bowling performances throughout the year Here are India's highest T20I wicket-takers.

Axar had a decent 2023 in T20Is

Axar Patel had a decent year as an all-rounder in T20I cricket. He claimed 11 wickets from also amassing 190 runs from 13 T20Is. The left-arm spinner had a bowling average of 26.45 while maintaining a 7.09 economy rate. In the Australia T20I series at home, Axar finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets from five matches along with Jason Behrendorff.

Hardik Pandya claimed 11 T20I wickets this year

Currently sidelined with injury, Hardik Pandya has also returned with 188 runs and 11 scalps from as many T20Is this year. The all-rounder has a knack of picking up crucial wickets and breaking important partnerships. Four of his wickets came in the away T20I series against West Indies, a series which India lost. Hardik also scalped five wickets in the series against NZ.

Kuldeep Yadav made a mark for India in T20Is (2023)

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of India's standout bowlers this year in T20Is. The spinner has returned with 14 wickets from nine T20Is. His economy rate of 5.96 is the best among Indian bowlers in T20Is this year. Kuldeep claimed a historic 5/17 against South Africa in the third T20I. He became the second India bowler with multiple T20I five-wicket hauls.

A breakout year for Ravi Bishnoi in T20Is

2023 saw Ravi Bishnoi feature in 11 T20Is for India and he returned with 18 wickets. he was sensational in sub-continent conditions as he maintained an economy of 7.20. Bishnoi scalped four wickets in the T20I series against Ireland while claiming nine wickets in the home series against Australia. He finished the Australia series as the highest wicket-taker. He was exceptional throughout the year.

A memorable year for Arshdeep Singh in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh finished the year as India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 26 scalps from 21 matches. The left-arm seamer has bowled the tough overs and therefore has an economy of 9.26. Arshdeep claimed seven wickets in the WI series while scalping four in the Australia series. The young also scalped five wickets in the New Zealand T20I series earlier this year.