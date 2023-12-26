#NewsBytesExclusive: Meet martial artist world-record holder Chimay Sharma

Sports 5 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:22 am Dec 26, 202304:22 am

Chinmay is in contention to receive the Arjuna Award this year.

Chinmay Sharma is a martial artist from Delhi who has made India proud at the highest level. The Tang Soo Do or Korean Karate practitioner holds the Guinness World Record for the most full-contact elbow strikes in one minute (334). He is also in contention to receive the Arjuna Award this year. Chatting with NewsBytes, Chinmay shared details of his journey and triumphs.

'Brother inspired me to take martial arts as career'

My elder brother, Puneesh Sharma, used to teach me martial arts when I was a four-year-old. In 2007, I played my first competition and returned with a gold medal. The recognition I received thereafter boosted my morale even further and I decided to take martial arts as a professional career. I realized that my martial arts skills could take me to great heights.

Chinmay trained hard to break Muhammad Rashid's record

Notably, Chinmay shattered Pakistan legend Muhammad Rashid's world record of most elbow strikes in a minute. While the latter held the record with 292 strikes, Chinmay clocked 334 strikes in October 2021. The youngster underwent intense cardio training to break Rashid's record as a lot of stamina was required. He failed eight times before finally getting the glory.

'Steady progression was my key to break the record'

As I clocked 250 strikes on my first day of training (before the 9th attempt), I gained confidence. I progressed to 260 and 275 strikes, respectively, in the following days. However, my progress slowed down thereafter as it took me over 15 days to go from 275 to 291. I analyzed that I needed to double up my speed in the middle phase.

'Holy chants boosted me during the record'

Following the analysis, I progressed steadily and crossed the 310-strike mark. 316 was my final score in practice before I decided to go for the record. As soon as I began my attempt, there were chants of Veer Bajrangi and Har Har Mahadev. This boosted my will even further as I broke the record with 334 strikes. I was shocked by the outcome.

'Doctors said that I could never perform martial arts'

In 2017, I suffered a lower-back injury. As an operation would have been a lot risky and expensive, the doctors advised me to quit martial arts. I still remember the doctor's words clearly: "Forget about martial arts, even simple running can cause significant damage to your back." However, after six months of bed rest, I decided to return to martial arts.

Chinmay won a fifth successive gold medal in SGFI

It was my last year at school and the SGFI (School Games Federation of India) competition was approaching. I had won the last four gold medals in martial arts at SGFI. Though the doctors advised me to stay away from martial arts, I went for selection and got cleared. I played the event wearing a medical belt and clinched the gold yet again.

Here is why Chinmay dedicated his world record to army

We are four brothers and my father wanted at least one of us to join the army. Unfortunately, due to financial issues, all my brothers took up jobs. My father understood that I wanted to pursue a career in martial arts and he supported me. I decided that whenever I clinch a medal, I will dedicate it to the army men.

'Always had insecurity that cricket would dominate other sports'

I feel honored to have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year alongside Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. However, I always had this insecurity that cricket would dominate all other sports in India. Many people in our country still don't know about martial arts and it hurts me. However, several other sports have also shown great growth in India in recent years.

What is the next record you are eyeing?

There are two records I am eyeing; one is for the most punches in a minute with at least one kg weight. Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid currently holds this record (675). The other is the record for the most eggs crushed by a kick in a minute, held by USA's Ronald Sarchian (100). I am confident of breaking both records in the near future.

Memorable meeting with Neeraj Chopra's father

Neeraj Chopra invited me to his house after I broke the world record. As me and my father arrived late due to the traffic, we could not meet Neeraj Sir. However, his father greeted us very nicely and I was taken aback by his humility. My father and his father jammed well as we stayed there for around three hours.

Chinmay wants to meet Sunil Chhetri

Though I have been a massive admirer of MS Dhoni, I would like to meet Sunil Chhetri if given one choice as he has taken football to a different level in our country. As martial artists also does not get massive recognition, I resonate with him a lot. The best thing about him is that he is proud of being an Indian footballer.

