Decoding the highest run-scorers (Tests) in the year 2023

Dec 30, 2023

ODI cricket dominated the year 2023 due to the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, a significant amount of Test cricket was also played. Some magnificent action was witnessed in series like the Ashes (England vs Australia) and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia). The ICC World Test Championship final also took place this year. Here are the top-five highest run-getters in Tests in 2023.

Joe Root clobbered nearly 800 runs

Former England skipper Joe Root continued his fine run in Test cricket this year with 787 runs across eight games at 65.58. What further stood out is his strike rate of 76.33. He crossed the 50-run mark seven times in the 14 innings he played this year (50s: 7, 100s: 2). With 412 runs at 51.50, he finished the Ashes as the third-highest run-getter.

Labuschagne's topsy-turvy campaign in 2023

The top-four spots on this list are occupied by Australians. Marnus Labuschagne is at number four despite blowing hot and cold in the longest format this year. He managed 803 runs across 13 Tests in 2023 at an ordinary average of 34.91. While he slammed four fifties this year, his solitary ton came against England in Manchester.

Head enjoyed a sensational run

Travis Head was on a roll across formats in 2023. In 13 Tests, he walked away with 919 runs at 41.77 (50s: 5, 100: 1). Like Root, he also struck at a brilliant rate of 75.57. His most noteworthy performance came in the crucial WTC final against India as he slammed a match-winning 174-ball 163 in the first innings. He earned the Player-of-the-Match award.

Steve Smith also smashed over 900 runs

Arguably the finest Test batter of this generation, Steve Smith was bound to feature on this list. He takes the second spot with 929 runs across 13 Tests at 42.22 (50s: 3, 100: 3). Like Head, he also smoked a ton in the WTC final (121). The talismanic batter also slammed an Ashes century at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium.

Usman Khawaja tops the chart

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja is the only batter to hammer over 1,000 runs this year. He finishes with 1,210 runs across 13 Tests at a brilliant average of 52.60. He hammered three tons and six fifties. Khawaja was the highest run-getter of two high-profile series this year (Ashes and BGT Trophy). He smoked tons in Ahmedabad and Birmingham.