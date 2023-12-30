Decoding the best Test knocks in year 2023

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding the best Test knocks in year 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:06 pm Dec 30, 202312:06 pm

Head played a match-winning knock in the WTC final (Source: X/@ICC)

Though ODI cricket dominated the cricket calendar in 2023, a significant amount of Test cricket was also played. Prominent series like The Ashes (England vs Australia) and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia) witnessed some magnificent action between the willow and the red cherry. The ICC World Test Championship final also took place this year. Here we present the best Test knocks in 2023.

2/6

Brook's 186 against New Zealand

Harry Brook scored a fiery 176-ball 186 in the first innings of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. England were reduced to 21/3 when he arrived in the middle. Though the conditions were assisting pacers, the dasher pushed NZ on the back foot with his attacking knock. Brook shared a double-century stand with Joe Root. England, however, lost that duel by a solitary run.

3/6

Stokes's captain's knock at Lord's

Chasing 371 in the Ashes Test at Lord's, England were reduced to 4/45. While England's defeat looked certain at this point, skipper Ben Stokes had different plans. He attacked the Australian bowlers and smoked a fiery ton. Despite not getting much support from the other end, he scored a 214-ball 155. His efforts, however, went in vain as England lost the duel.

4/6

Head's exploits in the WTC final

Australia's Travis Head slammed a match-winning 174-ball 163 in the first innings of the WTC final against India. Head arrived after Australia were reduced to 76/3. He paired up with Steve Smith as the duo shared a 285-run stand. Head duly punished the poor deliveries and brought up his century off 106 balls. His knock was pivotal to Australia's 209-run triumph.

5/6

Crawley's fiery 189 against Australia

England's Zak Crawley toyed with the Australian bowlers, hammering a fluent 182-ball 189 in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. The opener went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. As per Cricbuzz, has smashed the second-fastest ton by an England opener in terms of balls faced (93). Though the game was drawn, Crawley received the Player-of-the-Match award.

6/6

Williamson's match-winning four-innings ton

Chasing 285 in the Christchurch Test against Sri Lanka, New Zealand crossed the line on the final ball, thanks to a majestic 121*-run knock from Kane Williamson. The Kiwis needed 257 runs in a minimum of 53 overs on the final day. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Williamson stood strong and powered his side to a historic two-wicket win.