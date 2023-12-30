Decoding the highest wicket-takers (Tests) in the year 2023

Decoding the highest wicket-takers (Tests) in the year 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi

Ashwin claimed four fifers in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

It is a famous adage that batters win you matches but bowlers win you tournaments. As far as Test cricket in 2023 is concerned, some significant bowling performances were on display. Prominent series like The Ashes (England vs Australia) and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia) witnessed some fascinating spells. Here are the top five highest wicket-takers in Tests in 2023.

A memorable year for Starc

Mitchell Starc brought an end to all the criticism regarding his credentials in red-ball cricket with some scintillating spells this year. The Australia pacer scalped 38 wickets across nine Tests at 29.63. His lone fifer came against England at Leeds. He finished The Ashes as the highest wicket-taker (23 scalps at 27.09) despite being benched for the series opener.

Broad also finished with 38 scalps

England's pace-bowling legend Stuart Broad was phenomenal in his final year in international cricket. He returned with 38 scalps across eight Tests this year at 26.28. He claimed a Lord's fifer against Ireland. Broad finished the 2023 Ashes as England's highest wicket-taker (22 scalps at 28.41). Notably, he took a wicket in the final ball of his Test career. He retired after The Ashes.

Ashwin claimed the most fifers

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with four fifers in the seven Tests he played in 2023, the most for any bowler. The talismanic Indian off-spinner finishes the year with 41 scalps across seven games. His average of 17.02 is the highest for any bowler with at least 25 scalps in 2023. With 25 wickets at 17.28, he finished the BGT 2023 as the highest wicket-taker.

Skipper Cummins holds the second place

It was a breakthrough year for skipper Pat Cummins who led Australia to titles in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup. Across 11 Tests in 2023, he claimed 42 wickets at 27.50 (5W: 3). Cummins claimed twin fifers in his last Test assignment this year, against Pakistan in Melbourne. His other fifer came against England at Leeds.

Lyon tops the chart

Cummins's long-time teammate Nathan Lyon tops the chart with 47 scalps across 10 Tests in 2023 at 24.95 (5W: 2). The tally includes a match-winning 8/64 against India in the Indore Test. The off-spinner also claimed twin four-wicket hauls in Australia's win in Birmingham in The Ashes. He also took a match-winning four-fer in the final innings of the WTC final against India.