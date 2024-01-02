Alyssa Healy completes 1,000 WODI runs away from home: Stats

Alyssa Healy slammed her 16th WODI half-century

Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy has completed 1,000 runs in away WODIs. The Aussie opener reached the mark in the 3rd and final WODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Healy added 189 runs alongside Phoebe Litchfield for the first wicket after Australia Women elected to bat. The former slammed her 16th WODI fifty. The visitors eventually racked up 338/7 (50 overs).

An impactful knock from Healy

While Litchfield slammed a fine ton, Healy's knock was as impactful. The latter focused more on rotating the strike. The Australian skipper smashed 82 off 85 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Healy smashed her 16th half-century in WODIs. Pooja Vastrakar knocked her over in the 29th over. Healy was India Women's first breakthrough in the match.

Over 1,000 WODI runs away from home

With her knock in Mumbai, Healy completed 1,000 WODIs runs away from home (home of opposition). She has become the eighth Australian woman with this feat. Healy now has 1,041 runs from 35 away WODIs at an average of 38.55. The tally includes eight fifty-plus scores (two tons). She already has over 1,000 WODI runs at home (1,098).

Healy goes past 2,800 WODI runs

Batting in her 104th WODI, Healy crossed the 2,800-run mark in the format. Healy now has 2,856 runs from 104 WODIs at an average of 35.25. She has the sixth-most runs for Australia Women in ODI cricket. As of now, Healy has tallied five tons and 16 half-centuries in the format. Her strike rate in the format reads 99.72.

A record-breaking opening stand

It is worth noting that Healy and Litchfield recorded Australia Women's first century-plus opening stand against India in India (ODIs). They added 189 runs, the highest opening stand against India in WODIs. Healy and Litchfield now also have the highest opening stand by any side in WODIs against India. They went past Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's 169 for South Africa in 2021.