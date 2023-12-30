Decoding the best bowling performances (Tests) in 2023

Decoding the best bowling performances (Tests) in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:11 pm Dec 30, 202301:11 pm

Lyon recorded the best bowling figures in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

Fans of Test cricket witnessed some scintillating action in the year 2023. While the likes of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja dominated the batting chart, several bowlers made a mark as well. After all, it is a famous adage that batters win you matches but bowlers win you tournaments. Here we decode the best bowling performances in Test cricket this year.

Kagiso Rabada's match-winning spell against India

Star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was all over the Indian batters in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. He made great utilization of the new ball in the first innings, dismissing the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. Rabada claimed a fifer (5/59) and took two more wickets in his second outing. He, hence, was pivotal to SA's innings victory.

Taijul Islam's brilliance in Sylhet Test

Taijul Islam was instrumental to Bangladesh's maiden Test win at home against New Zealand. He delivered a couple of fine spells in the Sylhet Test between the two teams, recording figures worth 4/109 and 6/75. Notably, he dismissed the talismanic Kane Williamson twice in the game. His efforts meant the Tigers won the duel by 150 runs.

Pat Cummins's twin fifer in Boxing Day Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins delivered not one but two scintillating spells against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He claimed twin fifers and won the Player-of-the-Match award (5/48 & 5/49). Notably, Pakistan were 219/5 while chasing 317. Cummins then unleashed a fiery spell and cleaned up the lower order in no time. Pakistan hence were folded for 237.

Best Test figures for Ravindra Jadeja

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja tormented the Aussie batters in the third innings of the Delhi Test. He completely destroyed the Australian middle order as the visitors were folded for 113 after being 85/2 at one stage. Jadeja, who claimed a career-best 7/42, took three wickets in Australia's first innings as well. India won by six wickets.

Nathan Lyon's match-winning eight-fer in Indore

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian batting line-up in the third innings of the Indore Test. He dismissed six of India's top-eight batters as he finished with 8/64. Lyon took three wickets in his first outing as well as Australia scripted a historic nine-wicket triumph. The Aussie was the only bowler to take an eight-wicket haul in Tests this year.