Australia Women post 258/8 versus India Women in 2nd ODI

By Rajdeep Saha 05:17 pm Dec 30, 202305:17 pm

Deepti Sharma claimed a fifer for India Women (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Australia Women posted a decent score of 258/8 versus the Indian women's cricket team in the second ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia were going along nicely with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry slamming fifties. However, India fought back after Perry's dismissal. Australia were 219/8 before Alana King's cameo helped them surpass 250.

Australia did a decent job with Litchefield and Perry

Australian openers Litchfield and Alyssa Healy added 40 runs for the first wicket. Healy was dismissed for 13 by Pooja Vastrakar in the 10th over. Thereafter Litchfield and Perry stitched a solid 77-run stand. They continued the fireworks after a solid century-plus stand in the first WODI. Both players were in their element and helped Australia carry on with the desired momentum.

Key numbers for Litchfield and Perry

Litchfield scored her second successive fifty just like Perry. The former scored a patient 63 from 98 balls. Perry took the initiative and looked aggressive. She slammed a 47-ball 50. In 12 WODI innings, Litchfield has clobbered 485 runs at 53.88. It was her fifth fifty-plus score (100s: 1). Meanwhile, veteran Perry amassed her 34th fifty. She has 3,836 runs at 51.83.

India offer resistance before Alana King showed bite

Australia were 117/2 just when Perry was sent back by Deepti Sharma. Thereafter, India fought back and had the Aussies reeling at 219/8. Deepti was the star performer, finishing with a fifer. Each time Australia tried to get a move on, Deepti brought India back. India lost the plot at the death with Alana slamming a solid 17-ball 28*.

Deepti shines for INDW

Deepti was instrumental for India. She claimed 5/38 from her 10 overs. Deepti has raced to 99 ODI scalps from 85 matches at 29.23. She took her second five-wicket haul. Versus AUSW, she owns 11 scalps from 10 games (maiden fifer).