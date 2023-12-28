Dean Elgar slams his highest Test score against India: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Dean Elgar slams his highest Test score against India: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:56 pm Dec 28, 202303:56 pm

Dean Elgar smashed his 14th Test century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Senior opener Dean Elgar's masterclass put South Africa on top against India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match in Centurion. Elgar, who completed his century on Day 2, made merry in the first session the following day. He crossed the 150-run mark, registering his highest Test score against India. Elgar shared a century-plus stand with Marco Jansen, taking SA past 350.

2/6

Elgar smashed his 14th Test century on Day 2

Elgar lost his opening partner Aiden Markram early. The former then added 97 runs along with top-order batter Tony de Zorzi. Elgar continued with his exploits despite losing de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen in quick succession. He reached his 14th Test century off just 140 balls in the second session. Elgar returned unbeaten on Day 2, helping the Proteas gain a first-innings lead.

3/6

Elgar resumed and marched on

South Africa resumed with their overnight score of 256/5, with Elgar (140*) and Jansen (3*) in the middle. The duo survived a lethal first hour while also punishing the poor deliveries. Elgar and Jansen propelled the Proteas past 350 with ease in the first session. Shardul Thakur dismissed Elgar against the run of play in the 95th over. The latter managed 185(287).

4/6

Most fours by Elgar in a Test innings

Elgar smashed a total of 28 fours in his knock. These are the most boundaries (fours) hammered by him in a Test innings. His previous highest mark in this regard was 24.

5/6

His highest Test score against India

Elgar recorded his highest score against India in Test cricket. His previous highest Test score against them came in Vizag in 2019 (160). Elgar's 185 is also his second-highest score in Test cricket, only behind 199 against Bangladesh in 2017. Notably, Elgar is four short of completing 1,000 runs against India in Tests. He will become the fourth SA player with this feat.

6/6

Elgar's farewell Test series

Elgar earlier announced that he would retire following the Test series against India. SA's red-ball coach Shukri Conrad clarified that Elgar is not in his plans, and hence, the veteran took this step. "Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate," Elgar said while announcing retirement.