INDW vs ENGW, only Test: Here is the statistical preview

By Parth Dhall 05:06 pm Dec 13, 202305:06 pm

Smriti Mandhana will open for India in the series

After a thrilling T20I series, India Women and England Women will square off in a one-off Test, starting December 14, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. India would want to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the WT20I series. The upcoming Test match would be the first between the two sides in over two years. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

India Women and England Women have clashed in 14 Tests as of now. While the Indian Women have won two, England's only victory came in 1995. As many as 11 Tests have ended in a draw. Notably, India won two of their last three WTests against England, while the last encounter was drawn (June 2021).

India Women's record in Test cricket

India Women have played 38 Tests as of now, with their first coming in 1976. They have managed just five wins. While the Indian women have lost six Tests, as many as 27 encounters have been drawn. Interestingly, India haven't lost a WTest since February 2006 when Australia defeated them. In fact, this remains India's only WTest defeat in the 21st century.

England Women's record in Test cricket

England Women are much more experienced in Test cricket, having played 99 matches. The tally includes 20 wins, 15 losses, and 64 draws. The English women haven't won a Test since January 2014. They have lost three and drawn five matches ever since. Notably, two of these defeats came against India Women. Like India, England lost their last WTest (to Australia).

A look at the top performers (batters)

Among the current Indian lot, Smriti Mandhana is India's leading run-scorer in WTests, with 325 runs from four matches at 46.42. The young Shafali Verma has 242 runs across four innings at 60.50. The tall includes three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Heather Knight leads the tally for England Women among active players. She owns 771 runs from 11 WTests at 45.35.

A look at the top performers (bowlers)

India will miss the services of Jhulan Goswami, who retired from international cricket last year. She owns 44 scalps from 12 WTests at an incredible average of 17.36. Among active players, Harmanpreet Kaur tops the table, with just nine wickets. On the other hand, Sophie Ecclestone leads the wickets column for England Women. She has 27 wickets from six WTests at 30.85.

Mandhana's historic ton in D/N Test

In October 2021, Mandhana slammed her maiden hundred in Test cricket. The star opener achieved the feat in the ongoing Day/Night Test against Australia Women at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. She became the first Indian woman to register a hundred in Day/Night Tests. Notably, Mandhana was also the first Indian woman to score a century in Australia.