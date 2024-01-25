Feat

Sixth Australian to get this feat

Notably, Khawaja was nominated alongside his teammate, Travis Head, India's Ravichandran Ashwin, and England's Joe Root for the prestigious award this year. However, the Aussie opener beat all of them to get the honor. He became the sixth Aussie to receive the Test-cricketer-of-the-year award after Ricky Ponting (2006), Michael Clarke (2013), Mitchell Johnson (2014), Steve Smith (2015), and Pat Cummins (2019).

Stats

Usman Khawaja tops the chart

Khawaja finished with 1,210 runs across 13 Tests in 2023 at a brilliant average of 52.60. He hammered three tons and six fifties. Khawaja was the highest run-getter of two high-profile series. While he made 333 runs at 47.57 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 2023 Ashes saw him score 496 runs at 49.60. He smoked tons in Ahmedabad and Birmingham.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

Currently playing his 71st Test match, Khawaja has gone to 5,278 runs, averaging 46.30. He made his Test debut against England in 2011. His tally includes 15 hundreds and 25 fifties in Test cricket. Since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in this format. He has compiled 2,391 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 56.92 (100s: 7, 50s: 11).