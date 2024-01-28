Summary

WI earned the first innings lead

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first in Brisbane. Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets. In reply, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran through the Aussie line-up, reducing the hosts to 54/5. However, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9.

Highlights

Highlights of the fourth innings

WI's second innings ended at 193 as the hosts had to chase 216. They were 60/2 at stumps on Day 3. While a 72-run stand between Smith and Cameron Green (42) powered the Aussies past 100, Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets in no time as the hosts were reduced to 172/7. He eventually finished with seven wickets as Smith's 91* went in vain.

Smith

16,000 international runs for Smith

Smith, who scored 6 and 91*, has completed 16,000 runs in international cricket. He became the seventh Aussie to get the landmark. This was his maiden Test fifty as an opener. This was his 41st fifty as he has raced past 9,600 runs, averaging 57-plus. He also owns 32 tons. Against WI, he has raced past 840 runs, averaging 100-plus (100s: 3, 50s: 4).

Hodge

Maiden fifty for Kavem Hodge

Hodge, who made 71 and 29, made his Test debut in the series opener in Adelaide. He could only manage scores worth 3 and 12 in the game. Hence, this was his maiden fifty in the Test format. Overall, this was his 18th half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 2,877 runs at an average of 28-plus. He boasts four tons.

Stats

1000 Test runs loading for Da Silva

Da Silva also batted sensibly and scored 79 in WI's first innings but could only manage seven runs in his second outing. This was his fourth Test half-century as the tally also includes a solitary ton. Notably, Da Silva has raced to 992 runs at an average of 26.11. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old keeper hammered his maiden half-century against the Aussies.

Records

Here are the other scripted records

Da Silva and Hodge's 149-run stand (first innings) is now the joint-fourth-highest partnership for a WI pair (for sixth wicket or lower) in Australia. Meanwhile, the former's score of 79 is now the fifth-highest score by a designated WI keeper Down Under. It is also the highest Test score by a WI keeper in Australia since Ridley Jacobs's 96* in the 2000 Perth Test.

Starc

350 Test wickets for Starc

Starc, who returned with 4/82 and 1/45, completed 350 Test wickets with his second scalp in the game. He became the fifth Australian to claim the milestone. Playing his 87th Test, Starc has raced to 353 wickets, averaging 27.52. This was his 20th four-wicket haul in Tests (5W: 14). Starc has claimed 29 wickets against the West Indies at 21.31.

Khawaja

Khawaja slams his 26th Test half-century

Khawaja showed a lot of grit and character en route to his 75 in Australia's first innings. He could only manage 10 runs in his second outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja owns 5,363 runs at 46.63. He has 26 fifties. Versus WI, the veteran cricketer has surpassed 500 runs (517 at 57.44). Meanwhile, he has now surpassed 14,000 (14,057) FC runs.

Brathwaite

5,500 runs for Brathwaite

WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's poor run of form continued as he could only manage 4 and 16 runs. However, during the course, he completed 5,500 international runs. He has raced to 5513 runs with his average being 34.24. Brathwaite owns 12 tons and 29 fifties. He also has five 50-plus scores versus Australia as he slammed over 559 runs against them, averaging 25.40.

Joseph

Four-fer for Joseph

It was a good game for pacer Alzarri Joseph as he claimed 4/84 and - in the game. Playing his 32nd match, Joseph has now raced to 91 scalps at 35.65. His lone Test fifer came against South Africa last year. Meanwhile, the pacer is featuring in his third Test against the Aussies. He has raced to 11 wickets against the opposition.

Carey

Fifty for Carey

Alex Carey was brilliant in Australia's first innings as he scored 65 off just 49 balls. He made just two in his second outing. Carey has now raced to 1,214 runs in 30 Tests at 31.12. This was his seventh Test fifty. Against WI, he has raced to 131 Test runs at an average of 32.75. This was his maiden fifty against the opposition.

Cummins

Third Test fifty for Cummins

Pat Cummins played a defining 64* in Australia's first innings. This was his third Test fifty. He made just two in his second outing. Playing his 60th match, Cummins has raced to 1,216 runs at 16.66. He also slammed his maiden fifty versus the Windies. As per ESPNcricinfo, 630 runs have come at home for Cummins. He also owns 263 wickets in Australia whites.

Green

3,500 FC runs for Green

While Green could only manage eight runs in Australia's first innings, the dasher scored an important 42 in the final innings. Playing his 58th First-Class game, Green has raced to 3,525 runs, averaging 46-plus. The tally includes nine tons and 13 fifties. The young all-rounder has raced to 1,139 runs at 32.54. He owns 72 and 32 FC and Test wickets, respectively.

Sinclair

Fifty of debut for Kevin Sinclair

Batting at number eight, Kevin Sinclair scored 50 off 98 deliveries in WI's first innings. Meanwhile, Sinclair became the 11th WI batter to slam 50 or more on Test debut while batting at eight or lower. He made 14* in his second outing. Sinclair has now raced to 1,040 FC runs in 22 games with his average being 31-plus.

Joseph

Seven-fer for Joseph Shamar

Shamar, who got retired hurt after sustaining a toe injury on Day 3, returned with 7/68 in the final innings. He became the fourth WI bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul Down Under. This was his second Test fifer as he claimed 5/94 in the series opener, which marked his international debut. The 24-year-old finished his debut series with 13 wickets.

Streak broken

Australia's maiden defeat in Day-Night Test

As mentioned, this was Australia's maiden defeat in a Day-Night Test. They appeared in 11 pink-ball matches before this clash and crossed the line every single time. Meanwhile, this was also WI's maiden win in Day-Night Tests. They suffered defeats in all their previous four games in this regard. Meanwhile, this is WI's only second Test win over Australia in this century.