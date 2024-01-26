Knock

A solid knock from Khawaja's blade

Khawaja showed a lot of grit and character as wickets kept tumbling. Alex Carey joined the southpaw at 54/5 and the two put on 96 runs for the sixth wicket. Carey was the aggressor, scoring 65. Khawaja then added another fifty-plus stand alongside skipper Pat Cummins, helping his side get past 240. He was eventually dismissed by Kevin Sinclair.

Runs

500 runs versus the Windies for Khawaja

Khawaja's knock was laced with 10 fours. He faced 131 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has raced to 5,353 runs at an average of 46.95. He owns 26 fifties and 15 tons. Versus West Indies, the veteran cricketer has surpassed 500 runs (507 at 63.37). He slammed his fifth fifty-plus score versus the Windies. On home soil, Khawaja owns 2,845 runs at 53.67.

FC runs

Khawaja completes 14,000 runs in FC cricket

Earlier on Day 2, Khawaja surpassed the 14,000-run mark in FC cricket. He got to the feat with his 28th run. He now owns 14,047 runs at an average of over 44. Meanwhile, this was the 68th fifty from Khawaja's blade. He also owns 41 tons with the best score of 214.