Shubman Gill to be conferred with Cricketer-of-the-Year award: Details here

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 07:22 pm Jan 22, 202407:22 pm

Shubman Gill slammed over 2,100 international runs in 2023

According to PTI, opening batter Shubman Gill is set to be conferred with the Cricketer-of-the-Year award at the BCCI Annual Awards function in Hyderabad. Gill racked up the most runs across formats in 2023. He was the only player with over 3,000 runs in this regard. The right-handed batter smacked as many as five tons in ODI cricket alone. Here are further details.

Over 2,100 international runs in 2023

As mentioned, Gill was the highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2023. He finished with 2,154 runs from 48 internationals at an average of 46.82. Virat Kohli was the only other batter with over 2,000 runs across formats last year. Meanwhile, Gill's tally included as many as seven tons, 10 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 101.22.

Only batter with over 1,500 ODI runs

Gill ruled the roost in ODI cricket, with 2023 being the ICC Cricket World Cup year. He was the only batter to have slammed over 1,500 runs in the format in 2023. Gill finished with 1,584 ODI runs from 29 matches at an incredible average of 63.36 (100s: 5, 50s: 9). He smashed 354 runs at 44.25 in World Cup 2023.

Fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

During the World Cup, Gill scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone while chasing 274 against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Gill took just 38 innings of as many ODIs to touch the 2,000-run mark. The 24-year-old displaced South African batting legend Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to get the mark.

BCCI Award set to resume

The BCCI Awards will be held for the first time since the 2018/19 season. As per the Times of India, both India and England sides will attend the event ahead of the 1st Test. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah won the Cricketer-of-the-Year award for 2018.