Team India's squad announced for first two England Tests: Takeaways

By Rajdeep Saha 03:02 am Jan 13, 202403:02 am

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian Test team (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team squad has been announced for the first two Test matches versus England. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are back as India have opted for a spin-heavy squad. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who is working his way back from an ankle injury, is not a part of the squad. Notably, Dhruv Jurel has been handed his maiden call-up. Here are the takeaways.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will be hungry

Yashavi Jaiswal failed to impress in the recently concluded Test series away in South Africa. He got scores worth 17, 5, 0, and 28. This is a pivotal series for the youngster, who is four Test matches old and holds an average of 72.03 in First-Class cricket. Shubman Gill has failed to get past 40 in his last nine Test innings and needs runs.

Rohit and Kohli hold the cards

Rohit Sharma got scores worth 5, 0, 39, and 16* in South Africa. He looked good during his stay at the crease in the second Test. Back in February-March 2023, Rohit during India's last Test assignment at home, scored 242 runs at 40.33. He will be keen to start well versus England. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is India's best bet. He looks in solid touch.

Shreyas has a crucial time ahead

Shreyas Iyer will want to put back his horror show in South Africa behind and work his way through. The talented batter showcased his credentials with a 48-run knock in his Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai.

India opted for three wicketkeepers

KL Rahul at number six will want to hold his position as the wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant's absence. Rahul is a key element in the Indian squad. His runs with the bat and work behind the stumps will be crucial. KS Bharat keeps his place and is the second-choice keeper. But the focus lies on uncapped Jurel. The 22-year-old averages 46.37 in FC cricket.

A spin-heavy left-arm attack for Team India

India are likely to field at least three spinners in their XI and it's a heavy line-up filled with three left-arm spinners alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar, and Kuldeep are all present to leave India spoiled for choices. We might see Kuldeep give company to Ashwin and Jadeja as India will want to attack England with quality spin.

Bumrah and Siraj remain the main pacers

India have four pacers in the squad and interestingly, it's a familiar attack. Uncapped Avesh Khan, who was included for the second Test versus the Proteas, has retained his place. Mukesh Kumar lent his voice as there was no room for Prasidh Krishna, who had suffered an injury. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the natural options in the playing XI.

India's Test squad and predicted playing XI (1st two Tests)

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan. Predicted XI: Rohit (c), Shubman, Yashasvi, Kohli, Shreyas, Rahul (wk), Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Siraj, and Bumrah.

No place for Kishan, Shardul, and Easwaran

Jurel has been picked over Ishan Kishan, who had taken a break from the two-match Test series in South Africa and the ongoing T20I series at home against Afghanistan. Shardul Thakur was axed from the squad and Abhimanyu Easwaran too didn't find a place.