India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: PCA Stadium pitch report

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:51 pm Jan 09, 202403:51 pm

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20Is in Mohali (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India will look to start strong against Afghanistan in the first of the three-match T20I series starting on January 11. The Men in Blue shared a series 1-1 against South Africa, whereas Afghanistan recently defeated UAE 2-1 in Sharjah. So both teams are ready to fight it out in what happens to be their first bilateral T20I series against each other. Here's more.

A look at the conditions

The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali will host the first T20I clash. There will be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball, while the batters will have an opportunity to score throughout. 168 reads the average first innings score, while the teams batting first have won five out of nine encounters. Therefore, fans can expect a high-scoring affair in Mohali.

Will rain play spoilsport?

There is no chance of rain in Mohali on January 11. There will also be no cloud cover as the temperature will be on the cooler side. It will be hazy and chilly, with the temperature varying from 6-8° Celsius.

A look at the stadium stats

The highest T20I score at the ground is 211/4 posted by India against SL in 2009. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Australia in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup is the highest individual score in T20Is in Mohali. Australia's James Faulkner claimed 5/27 against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup, which is the best T20I bowling figures at the venue.

Here are the key numbers from the venue

India have won three out of four T20Is at this venue. Kohli, with 154 runs, is the highest run-getter in T20Is in Mohali. Overall, he has amassed 402 runs in T20s here. Axar Patel has claimed 27 wickets in 24 T20 clashes in Mohali for India and Punjab Kings combined. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh has scalped 13 T20 wickets at this venue.

