By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:47 pm Nov 27, 202305:47 pm

TMC MP has blamed PM Modi's presence for Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup loss

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen took a shocking jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent sortie on the Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru, blaming him for bringing bad luck to various unrelated events. Sen linked actor Kangana Ranaut's movie flops, cricketer Virat Kohli not scoring a century for three years, and India's loss in the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to the prime minister's presence. This has prompted a strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why does this story matter?

Sen's statement comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made similar remarks about PM Modi and called him "panuati (unlucky or inauspicious) Modi." While campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly polls last week, he said the PM's presence at the cricket stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup finals brought bad luck to Team India. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also issued a notice to Gandhi on Thursday over his contentious statements.

Sen's bizarre statement over PM Modi's sortie

According to ANI, Sen claimed that India's World Cup loss was due to PM Modi's presence at the final match against Australia, which took place in a stadium named after him. He went on to suggest that since the prime minister recently flew on the Tejas fighter aircraft, it was only "a matter of time that Tejas would crash." This comment sparked outrage and criticism from various quarters, especially the BJP.

Watch: What exactly TMC MP said

BJP national spokesperson hits back at TMC MP

Responding to Sen's controversial remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded the TMC remove Sen from his position. He argued that Sen's wish for the Tejas to crash could lead to the death of an Indian Air Force pilot, labeling it as "anti-forces." Calling Sen's statements a "new low" in national politics, Poonawalla called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action if there is even "an ounce of integrity left in the TMC."

PM Modi's sortie on Tejas fighter jet in Bengaluru

To recall, on Saturday, PM Modi undertook a sortie on the indigenously built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru. Speaking on his successful flight on the Tejas, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the experience was "incredibly enriching." He added the sortie significantly bolstered his "confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities." PM Modi said it left him "with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."