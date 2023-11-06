Mahua Moitra may face disqualification in cash-for-query case: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:56 am Nov 06, 202311:56 am

Ethics panel may disqualify Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will likely adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, reports said. Headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, the panel began its investigation around two weeks ago. The panel might recommend strict action against Moitra, which could include her disqualification for the remainder of this Lok Sabha term, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

Why does this story matter?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey complained against Moitra for allegedly taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions in Parliament, targeting Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also accused her of sharing her login credentials with Hiranandani, which he allegedly used from Dubai mostly. The panel is probing the allegations based on findings by Supreme Court lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai—Moitra's estranged partner. Later, Hiranandani also accused her of seeking a quick path to national fame in an affidavit.

Similar case from 2005 may influence panel's decision

The Ethics Committee's meeting notice uploaded on Sunday reportedly stated it would consider and adopt the draft report soon. This is based on Dubey's complaint against Moitra for her alleged direct involvement in cash-for-query in the Parliament. If the panel considers a similar case from 2005, she could face disqualification, per HT. In 2005, 11 MPs accused of taking money for asking questions were disqualified from the Parliament. The same was also upheld by the Supreme Court in 2007.

BJP pushing out women MPs with fake narrative: Moitra

Moitra has, however, been critical of the BJP and accused it of "pushing out women MPs with a fake narrative." She also accused Ethics Committee Chairperson Sonkar of asking irrelevant questions during her questioning last week. The TMC MP claimed to have an exact transcript of the record from the Ethics Committee questioning, including the chairperson's questions, her protests, and some opposition leaders' protests. On the other hand, Dubey accused her of threatening Sonkar, a Schedule Caste (SC) MP.

Moitra welcomes investigation, claims of BJP's 'bias'

On Thursday (November 2), Moitra appeared before the panel but left midway with five opposition members, alleging that Sonkar was "unethical and biased." Separately, she welcomed any investigation by central agencies in the cash-for-query case but questioned the BJP for its alleged bias. "Welcome them—only know [the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)] need to file FIR against Adani for [Rs. 13,000 crore] coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she tweeted.

Ethics Committee chief defends panel's actions

According to reports, Sonkar defended the panel's actions, stating that Moitra was asked only pertinent questions related to businessman Hiranandani's affidavit. Hiranandani had claimed to have given expensive gifts to Moitra and posted questions in the Parliament directly. The panel chief accused Moitra of becoming angry and using unparliamentary language against the panel instead of cooperating during the questioning. The panel had previously called both Dubey and Dehadrai to depose on October 26.

Moitra denies taking cash, gifts from Hiranandani

On October 27, Moitra admitted to sharing her Parliament login and password with Hiranandani but asserted "no rules prohibit it," per reports. On allegations of receiving cash and gifts from Hiranandani, she dubbed the charges as silly. Moitra highlighted that every MP's questions are distributed to their teams, stressing Hiranandani was an Indian citizen. She also cited instances where she logged in from Switzerland, and her sister's child logged in from Cambridge University.