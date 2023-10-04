Supreme Court questions ED on AAP's role in liquor case

By Riya Baibhawi 07:39 pm Oct 04, 202307:39 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the Aam Aadmi Party's role in Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy case. The apex court asked why the party was not made an accused if it benefited from the scam. The topic was raised during the bail hearing of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia has been in jail since February but has denied any wrongdoing. He has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting against him.

Examining cabinet notes and AAP's beneficiary status

The SC also sought clarification on whether parliamentary notes can be examined in a court of law. Justice Sanjiv Khanna mentioned specific Constitution bench judgments that prevent examination of cabinet notes but wondered if this rule applies to Delhi since it's a union territory. "Like the issue of how we cannot get into what is said in Parliament, now that has been referred to a larger bench," the SC bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Sisodia's bail plea and denial of relief

During the hearing, Sisodia's lawyer, Abhishek Singhvi, made a case for his bail and pointed out how other accused individuals in the case have been granted bail after turning approvers. Notably, Sisodia was given interim relief and allowed to visit his ailing wife in June. Besides Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh have also been arrested in relation to the case. Earlier in April, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was interrogated for nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Continuation of hearing and ED's response

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, will address both questions raised by the SC during the next hearing. The court's inquiries underscore the need for further clarification on the extent to which cabinet notes can be analyzed in court and why the AAP hasn't been made accused in the liquor scam case. The case is tied to the 2021 Liquor Excise Policy, which saw the Kejriwal-led administration give private licensees the right to sell alcohol in Delhi.

MP Singh arrested

In the latest development, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on Wednesday. The arrest was made after the agency conducted raids at his house in the morning. His name was mentioned by the central agency in its chargesheet filed in May. Singh is the spokesperson for the party and is also the in-charge of three states: Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.