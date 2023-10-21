Congress releases first list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections

By Chanshimla Varah 02:47 pm Oct 21, 202302:47 pm

After much anticipation, the Congress Party finally released its first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections on Saturday. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura, while former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk. The state assembly elections will be held on November 25, and the counting will take place on December 3.

First list of candidates